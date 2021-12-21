Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,313,000. Ralph Lauren makes up 1.5% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $98.33 and a one year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

