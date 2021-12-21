Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%.

EBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

EBC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.04. 735,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,213. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

