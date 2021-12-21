eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.01. eBay posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,650 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 61.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 63.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 70,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.