EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar in the second quarter worth $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $80,000.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

