eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $37.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of EHTH opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.92 million, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of -0.14. eHealth has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $93.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,546,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 12.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eHealth by 116.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

