Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ELEV) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Elevation Oncology’s (NASDAQ:ELEV) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 22nd. Elevation Oncology had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.37.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $407,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $21,580,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $1,357,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

