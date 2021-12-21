Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECF opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.25%.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

