ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.12

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €10.12 ($11.37) and last traded at €10.42 ($11.71), with a volume of 135404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €10.39 ($11.67).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.90 ($15.62) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ElringKlinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.80 ($15.51).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The company has a market cap of $660.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.25.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

