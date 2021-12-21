EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

