Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $88.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.76. 25,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,191. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

