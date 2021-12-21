Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$58.00. The company traded as low as C$43.31 and last traded at C$44.93, with a volume of 32242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.