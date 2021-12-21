Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th.

ENGH opened at C$44.99 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$43.31 and a one year high of C$66.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

