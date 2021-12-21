Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. Engie has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

