EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.35 on Monday. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.