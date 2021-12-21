Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 0.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.