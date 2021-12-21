EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 21.0% in November

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESLOY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

