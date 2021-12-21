Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 210.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,892,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Truist raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

ETSY stock opened at $218.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total transaction of $14,847,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.