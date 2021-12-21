Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.62) to €13.20 ($14.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY remained flat at $$3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

