EverCommerce Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 28th (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce’s (NASDAQ:EVCM) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 28th. EverCommerce had issued 19,117,648 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $325,000,016 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 15.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 14.87 and a 1-year high of 23.41.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,070,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,632,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,298,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

