EverCommerce Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 28th (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce’s (NASDAQ:EVCM) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 28th. EverCommerce had issued 19,117,648 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $325,000,016 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 23.08.
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 15.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 14.87 and a 1-year high of 23.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,070,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,632,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,298,000.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
