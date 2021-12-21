Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

