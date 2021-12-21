Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $386.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.