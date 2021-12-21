Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

