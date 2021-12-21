Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,817 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 123,267 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period.

ICSH stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

