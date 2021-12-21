Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,831 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $161.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

