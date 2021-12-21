Exor Capital LLP Purchases 460,500 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 778,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Desktop Metal accounts for approximately 0.4% of Exor Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Exor Capital LLP’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Desktop Metal by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

DM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

DM opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

