Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Increased by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,065 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after acquiring an additional 556,010 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after acquiring an additional 496,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,033 shares of company stock valued at $31,371,771. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $162.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

