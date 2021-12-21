Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.06 and last traded at $176.39. Approximately 125,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,695,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,033 shares of company stock valued at $31,371,771 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

