Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Express by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPR opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Express has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Express will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

