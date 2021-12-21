F M Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 45,428 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,428 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 1.7% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

