F M Investments LLC Sells 294 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

F M Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after buying an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $51,766,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

