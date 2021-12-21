F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.61. 3,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $239.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.21. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

