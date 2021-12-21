Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.39 or 0.08148548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,451.95 or 0.99917527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00071876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

