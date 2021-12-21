Feellike (FLL) Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,306.37 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.83 or 0.08265214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,618.54 or 1.00164416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00072744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

