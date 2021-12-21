Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in November

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,800 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 798,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 510.7 days.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,350.00.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

