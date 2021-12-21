Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $150.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average is $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after buying an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

