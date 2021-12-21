Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Trading Up 0.5%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €58.60 ($65.84) and last traded at €58.55 ($65.79). Approximately 50,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €58.25 ($65.45).

Several research analysts recently commented on FIE shares. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.00 ($83.15).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.01.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

