Financial Analysis: DXI Capital (DXIEF) and Its Competitors

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS: DXIEF) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DXI Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXI Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 $4.76 million 1.04 DXI Capital Competitors $5.39 billion -$627.00 million -3.45

DXI Capital’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A -195.99% -450.66% DXI Capital Competitors -29.64% -48.42% 5.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DXI Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DXI Capital Competitors 2142 10716 15463 544 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 30.26%. Given DXI Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXI Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXI Capital competitors beat DXI Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

DXI Capital Company Profile

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

