Financial Analysis: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) versus Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.08 $1.79 billion N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 12.15 $13.82 million $0.15 39.33

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sandstorm Gold 1 3 5 0 2.44

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.15%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.59, suggesting a potential upside of 96.50%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 26.78% 4.90% 4.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

