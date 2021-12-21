Financial Avengers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 319.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $692.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

