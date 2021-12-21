Financial Review: Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) & iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 11.58% 23.14% 8.36% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and iSpecimen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $2.92 billion 6.18 $364.30 million $7.74 46.27 iSpecimen $8.18 million 10.94 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 2 10 0 2.83 iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus target price of $417.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats iSpecimen on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support. The Research Models & Services segment comprises of the production and sale of research models, and also offers services designed to support its client’s use of research models in screening non-clinical drug candidates. The Discovery & Safety Assessment segment offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it include both in vivo and in vitro studies, supporting laboratory services, and strategic preclinical consulting and program management to support product development. The Manufacturing Support segment provides endotoxin and microbial detection, avian vaccine and biologics testing solutions. The company was founded by Henry L. Foster in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

