First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.