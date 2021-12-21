First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 519.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

