First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after buying an additional 597,230 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FR. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.48.

NYSE FR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.99. 758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,873. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $65.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

