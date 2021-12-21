First Interstate Bank Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,154,000 after acquiring an additional 94,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

