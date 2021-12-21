First Interstate Bank Sells 5,480 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,053,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 195,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

