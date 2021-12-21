First Interstate Bank Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Interstate Bank cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $732,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 93.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 43,047 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 53.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $604.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

