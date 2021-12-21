First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FNWB opened at $19.61 on Monday. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $30,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 810,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 698,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

