First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:FEO)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FEO opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

