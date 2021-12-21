First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $19,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

