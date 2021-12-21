First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Raised by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,274,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

